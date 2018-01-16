Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Pennsylvania

Report: Suspect thought murdered Penn student was hitting on him

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
This undated file photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Department shows Blaze Bernstein. A suspect has been arrested in the death of 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student Bernstein,whose body was found this week at a Southern California park. (Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP, file)
This Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 booking photo provided by the Orange County, Calif., Sheriff's Department shows Samuel Lincoln Woodward, 20. Authorities arrested Woodward, described as a friend of Blaze Bernstein, in the killing of the 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student found buried Jan. 8, in a shallow grave at a park in Lake Forest, Calif. Undersheriff Don Barnes says DNA evidence links Woodward to the crime. (Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP)
Annee Della Donna, attorney for the Bernstein family talks during a news conference about the death of Blaze Bernstein, 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania sophomore Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 in Santa Ana, Calif. A suspect has been arrested after Bernstein's body was found at a California park, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, Gideon and Jeanne Bernstein, parents of missing teen Blaze Bernstein, pictured at left, are joined by Orange County Sheriff's Lt. Brad Valentine, right, during a news conference in Lake Forest, Calif. A suspect has been arrested in the death of 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein, whose body was found this week at a Southern California park. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin, file)
Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes, left, takes a questions as District Attorney Tony Rackauckas looks on during a news conference about the death of Blaze Bernstein, 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania sophomore Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 in Santa Ana, Calif. A suspect has been arrested after Bernstein's body was found at a California park, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A man suspected in the killing of a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student who was stabbed nearly two dozen times and buried in a shallow grave at a California park told investigators that he was being hit on, a newspaper reported.

Samuel Lincoln Woodward, 20, was arrested and taken into custody Friday on suspicion of homicide after DNA evidence linked him to the death of, Blaze Bernstein, a college sophomore, Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes said.

The Orange County Register reported that Blaze Bernstein was stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.

Carrie Braun, a public information officer for the Orange County Sheriff's Department, would not confirm to The Associated Press if Blaze Bernstein was stabbed, but said “the condition of the body at the time it was discovered turned it from a missing person to a homicide immediately.”

Bernstein may have been planning to sexually pursue Woodward, according to a 16-page search warrant affidavit obtained by The Orange County Register.

Bernstein texted two female friends about a June interaction with Woodward, according to the affidavit. Bernstein wrote that Woodward was about to “hit on me” and “he made me promise not to tell anyone.”

Bernstein was home visiting his family in Lake Forest during winter break when Woodward picked him up on Jan. 2 and drove with him to several places before winding up at a park.

The two knew each other from high school, Barnes said.

The affidavit also noted that Woodward told investigators that Bernstein kissed him on the lips at a stop before the park, and that he pushed Bernstein away.

Investigators said in the affidavit that as he recounted that part of his story, Woodward clenched his jaw and his fists, saying “he wanted to tell Blaze to get off of him.”

Woodward was interviewed by investigators after Bernstein was reported missing by his parents on Jan. 3.

A sheriff's investigator wrote in court filings that Woodward appeared nervous, had scratched hands and dirt under his fingernails, and avoided touching doors with his hands while leaving the sheriff's office building.

Woodward also told investigators that Bernstein walked into the park alone and then he waited for Bernstein for an hour before driving to meet with a girlfriend, the Register reported. He also said told investigators that he returned to the park to look for Bernstein hours later. However, according to the affidavit, Woodward could not remember his girlfriend's last name or where she lived.

It was not immediately possible to reach Woodward in custody, where he listed his occupation as “Nerf games,” according to the jail's website.

Authorities searched for Bernstein for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.

The death of Bernstein rocked the community of Lake Forest, 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Hundreds of people held a candlelight vigil to remember him.

It was the only homicide reported in Lake Forest in at least the past four years, according to authorities.

