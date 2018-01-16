Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Pennsylvania

Hawaii-type false alarm unlikely in Pennsylvania, PEMA chief says

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
A morning view of the city of Honolulu, Hawaii is seen on January 13, 2018. Social media ignited on January 13, 2018 after apparent screenshots of cell phone emergency alerts warning of a 'ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii' began circulating, which US officials quickly dismissed as 'false.''Hawaii - this is a false alarm,' wrote Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard on Twitter. 'I have confirmed with officials there is no incoming missile.' The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency also confirmed there is 'NO missile threat to Hawaii.' US military spokesman David Benham said the US Pacific Command 'has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii. Earlier message was sent in error,' adding that the US state would 'send out a correction message as soon as possible.' / AFP PHOTO / Eugene TannerEUGENE TANNER/AFP/Getty Images
This photo illustration screenshot taken by the photographer of his cell phone shows messages of emergency alerts on January 13, 2018 of Honolulu, Hawaii. Social media ignited on January 13, 2018 after apparent screenshots of cell phone emergency alerts warning of a 'ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii' began circulating, which US officials quickly dismissed as 'false.''Hawaii - this is a false alarm,' wrote Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard on Twitter. 'I have confirmed with officials there is no incoming missile.' The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency also confirmed there is 'NO missile threat to Hawaii.' US military spokesman David Benham said the US Pacific Command 'has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii. Earlier message was sent in error,' adding that the US state would 'send out a correction message as soon as possible.' / AFP PHOTO / Eugene TannerEUGENE TANNER/AFP/Getty Images
Updated 53 minutes ago

The false alarm of a ballistic missile that sent Hawaii into a frenzy likely wouldn't happen in Pennsylvania, the head of the state's Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday.

PEMA Director Richard Flinn said state officials exercise extreme caution before sending emergency alerts to people's cellphones, double and sometimes triple checking information before hitting the button.

"There are enough checks and balances that the risk is low that a false message would come out," Flinn told the Tribune-Review.

Flinn said a supervisor at PEMA checks the validity of every message before it is sent out. In some cases, other agencies, such as PennDOT or the Turnpike Commission, also verifies the information.

On Saturday, an employee at Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency sent an alert to cellphones across the state that a ballistic missile was on its way and to seek shelter immediately.

"This is not a drill," the alert stated.

Hawaiian officials first said someone pushed the wrong button, triggering the alert. Officials later released a screenshot of a drop-down menu showing several different alert options including one named "DRILL - PACOM (CDW) - STATE ONLY," which should have been selected, and "PACOM (CDW) - STATE ONLY," which was erroneously selected.

The rest of the menu is a jumbled mess of Amber Alerts, tsunami warnings, road closures and high surf notices.

A "BMD False Alarm" option was added to prevent further mistakes.

The employee who sent the false alarm was given a different job inside the agency.

Flinn said he and his staff reviewed what happened in Hawaii and went over the state's policies and procedures to make sure such a mistake could not happen here.

"One of the things we are very cognizant of is the cry wolf syndrome," Flinn said, underscoring the importance of being right with each alert. "Our goal is to warn people to take action when something is happening."

Flinn said the state tests its Emergency Alert System weekly by running the standard "This is only a test" screen on televisions. It does not use actual threat scenarios in its tests.

The state's Wireless Emergency Alert system, which can send alerts directly to cellphones and was used in Hawaii, is not tested, Flinn said.

The Wireless Emergency Alert system is most often used by the National Weather Service to send out warning of severe and life-threatening weather like tornados and floods and police to spread Amber Alerts of abducted children.

Flinn said the state frequently uses the wireless system to send alerts to motorists of crashes and incidents on major roadways that create backups for two or more hours. The state sent an alert at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning to cellphones near a crash on I-80 in Clarion County.

Flinn said the state started using the system to alert motorists after a major winter storm two years ago that stranded people on the turnpike for hours.

The Wireless Emergency Alerts system went online nationally in 2012. It is a collaboration between the Federal Communications Commission, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and wireless carries who volunteer to participate.

Alerts from national, state or local authorities, public safety officials and emergency management agencies are sent to through FEMA to wireless carries like Verizon, Sprint and AT&T which them push them out to mobile phones. The alerts go to every participating cellphone in a designated geographic area regardless of the phone number.

Flinn said the system uses cellphone towers to target cellphones. The system can target phones near a specific mile marker or in a certain city block, Flinn said.

According to the FCC and FEMA, the notifications can only be alerts issued by the president, alerts involving extreme weather or other threats to safety or life and Amber Alerts.

Cellphone users don't need to sign up for the alerts. The alerts don't cost users anything. Users can disable all alerts except those issued by the president.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

