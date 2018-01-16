Police: Man punches horse after ejection from Eagles game

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
Terrence Magee of the Atlanta Falcons runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 13, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania man accused of having punched a police horse in the face after being ejected from an Eagles game because he was intoxicated and didn't have a ticket has been charged with assault.

Philadelphia police said Tuesday that 22-year-old Taylor Hendricks of Whitehall approached a mounted police officer and started punching the horse in the face, neck and shoulder after being turned away from Saturday's playoff game between the Eagles and Falcons. Police said some blows also landed on the officer's legs.

Court records indicate that Hendricks is charged with aggravated assault, trespassing and taunting a police animal. Court records don't list a defense attorney and a number listed in his name rang unanswered Tuesday.

Police say the horse and the officer weren't injured.

The Eagles won 15-10.

