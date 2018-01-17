Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Famed waitress at The Corner Room in State College retires after 61 years

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 8:39 a.m.

STATE COLLEGE — A waitress who has been a feature of a Pennsylvania restaurant for more than six decades has worked her final shift in State College.

Eighty-one-year-old Emma Gunsallus retired from The Corner Room Tuesday, where she worked as a waitress for 61 years. The Centre Daily Times reports Gunsallus worked her first shift at the restaurant in the 1950s and has not missed a shift since.

She says what she'll miss the most is the people who stop by.

Restaurant co-owner John Cocolin says Gunsallus' greatest contribution has been her big smile and infectious personality.

Since word spread at the restaurant that Gunsallus was retiring, she's received gifts from customers. General Manager John Briggs says there had been a steady stream of people coming in to wish her well.

