Landmark State College diner, famous for grilled stickies, could close April 1

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
The Diner in State College, known for its grilled stickies, could close April 1 unless someone buys the business, its owner says. Owner Dan Rallis plans to continue making sticky buns at a facility in Boalsburg.
Updated 5 hours ago

Another landmark State College eatery held dear in the memories of scores of Penn State alumni may be lost.

Ye Olde College Diner, or just "The Diner," will close April 1 unless a new owner steps forward, according to a report by WTAJ-TV.

The diner has operated on West College Avenue for nearly 90 years.

After owning the restaurant for more than 30 years, Dan Rallis told the station his lease ends on April 21 and he wants to focus on other ventures. He also cited rising costs, including a near tripling of his rent.

He said it could be saved, if someone buys the business.

The diner is perhaps most famous for its grilled stickies, cinnamon buns made in the restaurant's basement.

The stickies, though, may live on.

Rallis is reportedly building a new facility in Boalsburg to continue making sticky buns, which would be available at other restaurants and grocery stores.

But memories of The Diner may be better than its recent history, according to a report by Onward State, an independent, alternative Penn State news website, which described the eatery as "once iconic."

According to its report, The Diner used to be open 24/7, but its hours of operation have been "spotty" in recent years, going back to at least 2012.

Word of The Diner's closing comes after the December announcement that The Rathskeller, an iconic bar, and Spats Cafe would be closing on Jan. 27.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

