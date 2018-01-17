Murder charge filed in Penn student's killing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former high school classmate of the University of Pennsylvania student found stabbed and buried in a Southern California park was charged Wednesday with his murder, according to a criminal complaint.

Samuel Woodward, 20, killed 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein with a knife, the complaint said, while Bernstein was visiting his parents on college's winter break. Orange County prosecutors also filed a so-called enhancement which would allow them to seek more jail time for Woodward if he is convicted.

Authorities have said Bernstein went to the park with Woodward on Jan. 2. His body was found in a shallow grave at the park a week later.

Woodward was arrested and told investigators he became angry after Bernstein kissed him the night they went to the park.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckus was scheduled to discuss the case with reporters Wednesday morning.

Bernstein's parents say the killing may have been a hate crime against their gay son.

The Orange County Register reported that Blaze Bernstein was stabbed more than 20 times.

Carrie Braun, a public information officer for the Orange County Sheriff's Department, would not confirm to the Associated Press if Blaze Bernstein was stabbed, but said “the condition of the body at the time it was discovered turned it from a missing person to a homicide immediately.”

Bernstein texted two female friends about a June interaction with Woodward, according to the affidavit. Bernstein wrote that Woodward was about to “hit on me” and “he made me promise not to tell anyone.”

Bernstein was home visiting his family in Lake Forest during winter break when Woodward picked him up on Jan. 2 and drove with him to several places before winding up at a park.

The two knew each other from high school, Barnes said.

The affidavit also noted that Woodward told investigators that Bernstein kissed him on the lips at a stop before the park, and that he pushed Bernstein away.

Investigators said in the affidavit that as he recounted that part of his story, Woodward clenched his jaw and his fists, saying “he wanted to tell Blaze to get off of him.”

Woodward was interviewed by investigators after Bernstein was reported missing by his parents on Jan. 3.