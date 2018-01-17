Unarmed bank robbery still 'violent,' appeals court rules

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Demanding money from a teller during an unarmed bank robbery counts as a violent crime when it comes to adding years to a defendant's prison sentence, a federal appeals court said in a precedential ruling .

“If it were somehow in doubt before, we take the opportunity now to hold that bank robbery by intimidation is categorically a ‘crime of violence' under the United States Sentencing Guidelines,” a three-judge panel of the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

The ruling is the latest in a series of challenges nationwide that started when the Supreme Court in 2015 struck down part of a law seeking to increase penalties for career criminals because of its vague definition of “violent felony.”

Since then, courts have had to rule repeatedly on which types of felony convictions could be used to justify a longer prison sentence.

The Wednesday ruling was made in a Philadelphia case where a man pleaded guilty to robbing two banks and attempting to rob a third by handing tellers notes demanding money.

A federal judge effectively doubled his prison sentence to 12 years and 7 months by ruling that he was a “career offender” with previous convictions for violent crimes. In this case, the man had two prior convictions for unarmed bank robbery.

The man claimed that sentence enhancement was wrong because his prior convictions weren't for violent crimes.

The appellate court disagreed and upheld his sentence.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.