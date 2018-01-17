Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Unarmed bank robbery still 'violent,' appeals court rules

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 3:12 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Demanding money from a teller during an unarmed bank robbery counts as a violent crime when it comes to adding years to a defendant's prison sentence, a federal appeals court said in a precedential ruling .

“If it were somehow in doubt before, we take the opportunity now to hold that bank robbery by intimidation is categorically a ‘crime of violence' under the United States Sentencing Guidelines,” a three-judge panel of the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

The ruling is the latest in a series of challenges nationwide that started when the Supreme Court in 2015 struck down part of a law seeking to increase penalties for career criminals because of its vague definition of “violent felony.”

Since then, courts have had to rule repeatedly on which types of felony convictions could be used to justify a longer prison sentence.

The Wednesday ruling was made in a Philadelphia case where a man pleaded guilty to robbing two banks and attempting to rob a third by handing tellers notes demanding money.

A federal judge effectively doubled his prison sentence to 12 years and 7 months by ruling that he was a “career offender” with previous convictions for violent crimes. In this case, the man had two prior convictions for unarmed bank robbery.

The man claimed that sentence enhancement was wrong because his prior convictions weren't for violent crimes.

The appellate court disagreed and upheld his sentence.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.