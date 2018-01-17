Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

With prison on hold, former Pa. AG Kathleen Kane appeals perjury conviction

Philly.com | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 9:54 p.m.
Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane arrives at Montgomery County courthouse for her scheduled sentencing hearing in Norristown, Pa., Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane arrives at Montgomery County courthouse for her scheduled sentencing hearing in Norristown, Pa., Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.

Updated 8 hours ago

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane's fight to reverse her perjury conviction reached Superior Court on Wednesday, another milestone in a long march that so far has kept Kane from serving a county jail sentence.

Her appeals lawyer, Joshua D. Lock, appeared before a three-judge panel to ask it to undo Kane's August 2016 conviction for illegally leaking grand jury information to embarrass a political foe and then lying to investigators about it. Lock focused on one argument — that the special prosecutor who investigated Kane had been granted too much power.

Kane, 51, a Scranton-area resident, did not attend Wednesday's court session in Philadelphia. Facing 10 to 23 months in the Montgomery County prison, Kane remains free while she pursues her appeal in the state courts.

Kane was the first woman and first Democrat elected the state's top prosecutor. The path to her conviction was a convoluted one that began when the Inquirer disclosed in 2014 that Kane had secretly ended a bribery investigation involving state legislators from Philadelphia.

To retaliate against a former state prosecutor whom she blamed for the story, Kane leaked secret grand jury information that she thought would embarrass him.

It backfired. The judge who presided over the grand jury appointed a special prosecutor, Thomas Carluccio, to investigate the leak. After subpoenaing 30 witnesses, Carluccio pinned it on Kane and accused her of lying about her actions. Building on Carluccio's inquiry, prosecutors in Montgomery County, where the grand jury had been based, brought the criminal case against Kane.

Kane challenged the legality of Carluccio's appointment before her trial in an appeal to the state Supreme Court. The high court rebuffed her, 4-1.

Lock argued Wednesday that another issue remained unresolved: whether Carluccio had been improperly granted the ability to use subpoenas to force witnesses to testify. Lock asked the panel to toss out Kane's conviction on the ground that Carluccio's use of subpoenas fatally tainted his investigation.

Prosecutors argued that stripping special prosecutors of subpoena power would neuter them. In court Wednesday, Montgomery County Deputy District Attorney Robert M. Falin argued a different point: that county prosecutors on their own had turned up the key evidence against Kane apart from Carluccio's investigation. Among other breakthroughs, he said, was the discovery of incriminatory text messages between Kane and a political consultant involved in the grand jury leak.

The Superior Court panel was made up of two Democrats, Anne E. Lazarus and Carolyn H. Nichols, and a Republican, Paula F. Ott. It made no ruling and is under no time constraint to rule.

If the panel were to rule against her, Kane could appeal to the state Supreme Court, which would not be required to take up the case.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.