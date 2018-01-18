Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pa. inmate serving life sentence for murder jumps to death

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 8:03 a.m.
SCI Camp Hill
Google Maps
SCI Camp Hill

Updated 10 hours ago

CAMP HILL — Officials say an inmate serving a life sentence for a 1989 murder jumped to his death from the second floor of a housing unit at a Pennsylvania prison.

Prison officials said Wednesday that 70-year-old James Bailey died Monday of injuries suffered at the State Correctional Institute at Camp Hill. He had been temporarily transferred there from a Greene County prison on Jan. 9.

PennLive.com reports that Bailey pleaded guilty to murder in 1990 for the killing of 41-year-old Gloria Alton. Investigators say she was shot in the head and repeatedly stabbed with a screwdriver. Police say the pair had briefly lived together.

State police are investigating Bailey's death.

Related Content
Police: Inmate swallowed razor blade, tried to kill Somerset prison guard
A self-proclaimed white supremacist serving a life sentence for murder at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset has been charged with trying to slit a ...
State prison inmate accused of assaulting 4 guards in Indiana County
An inmate is accused of assaulting four guards at State Correctional Institution-Pine Grove in Indiana County, causing severe lacerations to one guard's head. State police ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.