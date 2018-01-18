U.S. marshal shot dead, 2 officers hurt while serving warrant in Harrisburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HARRISBURG — The man who fatally shot a U.S. marshal serving a warrant in Harrisburg was killed by return fire, authorities said.

U.S. Attorney David Freed revealed the details about the fatal Thursday morning encounter. He didn't identify the dead suspect.

The slain marshal was 45-year-old Christopher David Hill, an 11-year veteran of the agency. He died at a hospital in Harrisburg.

Hill was part of a team of officers serving a warrant for the arrest of a woman wanted by Harrisburg police for making threats, authorities said.

A man in the home opened fire after the fugitive, Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce, was handcuffed, Freed said.

Two other officers were shot, including a Harrisburg police officer who "bravely returned fire and critically injured the gunman," Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

York city police said one of its officers was shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the Harrisburg officer was not known.

"No words can adequately express the sadness we feel at this moment as we contemplate the loss of yet another law enforcement officer in the line of duty," Papenfuse said. "I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of the slain U.S. marshal, to his colleagues and to all law enforcement officers who risk their lives each day to protect and to serve our city and our nation."

The officers were part of a marshals service task force, Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said.

The shooting occurred at a home less than two miles from the state Capitol, in a working class neighborhood of duplexes, single-family homes and commercial buildings.

Police kept people well away from the scene as they investigated.

The shooting occurred near where police shot and killed an Egyptian immigrant on Dec. 22 after he wounded a state trooper and shot at another officer near the Capitol. That man is believed to have acted alone.