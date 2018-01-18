Do you have money waiting? Treasury returns $254M to Pennsylvanians

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Do you have unclaimed money, we can help you get what's yours. It sounds like an ad for a personal injury or bankruptcy lawyer, but it's the message from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department.

On Wednesday Treasurer Joe Torsella announced that the department returned $254,122,398 in unclaimed property to people last year.

The agency says it has $3.2 billion in unclaimed property and 1 in 10 residents has unclaimed property waiting for them.

The agency has a database of names and moneys owed to them and a website to check for unclaimed property: https://www.patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property/

The Treasury describes unclaimed property as any financial asset that has gone unclaimed for three years or so.

Abandoned bank accounts, forgotten stocks, uncashed checks and contents of safety deposit boxes are typical types of unclaimed property and business owners are required to report these items to the Treasury.

The property remains available for claim by the owners or their heirs in perpetuity.

If you can't search the website or need help you can call the department at 1-800-222-2046.