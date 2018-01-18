Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Do you have money waiting? Treasury returns $254M to Pennsylvanians

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
metro

Updated 5 hours ago

Do you have unclaimed money, we can help you get what's yours. It sounds like an ad for a personal injury or bankruptcy lawyer, but it's the message from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department.

On Wednesday Treasurer Joe Torsella announced that the department returned $254,122,398 in unclaimed property to people last year.

The agency says it has $3.2 billion in unclaimed property and 1 in 10 residents has unclaimed property waiting for them.

The agency has a database of names and moneys owed to them and a website to check for unclaimed property: https://www.patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property/

The Treasury describes unclaimed property as any financial asset that has gone unclaimed for three years or so.

Abandoned bank accounts, forgotten stocks, uncashed checks and contents of safety deposit boxes are typical types of unclaimed property and business owners are required to report these items to the Treasury.

The property remains available for claim by the owners or their heirs in perpetuity.

If you can't search the website or need help you can call the department at 1-800-222-2046.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.