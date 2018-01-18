Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Drug defendant: I walked from Harrisburg to Sunbury to turn myself in

The Daily Item | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 4 hours ago

DANVILLE - A man told President Judge Thomas James Jr. he walked from Harrisburg to Sunbury to turn himself into authorities.

Ray L. Wolever, 52, said he made the nearly 70-mile trek last week.

He said he hadn't been in touch with probation officials in Montour County while he was in Harrisburg. Because of that, he was locked up for a parole violation and a revocation hearing held Wednesday.

Saying the last time he used drugs was in October, he said he was homeless for two months, participated in an outpatient program, attended counseling and volunteered at a soup kitchen.

The average distance from Harrisburg to Sunbury is 70 miles.

Photo by Google Maps

 

Wolever, who is confined to the Montour County Jail, said he could verify through counselors and people at the soup kitchen what he was doing.

He told the judge he had relapsed into using heroin while he was on the run.

His attorney Laurie Pickle said he wanted to enter a long-term rehabilitation program. She requested county time for him to "continue his recovery efforts."

"I understand what I did was wrong," he told James.

Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis asked him if he had documentation to back up where he was and said it could be obtained from counselors.

James said he had given Wolever, who had lived in Richfield, a big break when he sentenced him in July to intermediate punishment.

On Wednesday, the judge sentenced him to one to three years in state prison with a minimum parole of nine months.

When James sentenced him, Wolever said he had been in "the wrong place at the wrong time" but didn't deny possessing 1.2 pounds of synthetic marijuana purchased in Bloomsburg and pre-packaged for sale.

At the time of his sentencing in July, his attorney, Elizabeth Ann Wood, requested house arrest, saying his arrest record was mostly from 1995, except for a Northumberland County case in 2012.

Mattis, at that time, said the defendant had a fairly lengthy criminal record and the 2012 case was a felony. She said he spent years in prison and some period of incarceration was warranted.

During sentencing, James agreed, saying if he gets in trouble, he would end up in state prison.

James fined him $300 and ordered him to spend 12 days in jail, gave him credit for 12 days already served in jail and placed him on electronic monitoring for five months. The balance of his two-year term was to be under the supervision of the probation department. He also ordered him to do 30 hours of community service.

Mahoning Township police stopped a car in which Wolever was a passenger June 4, 2015, because a headlight wasn't working.

Police found Wolever had green vegetable matter on his clothes and on the seat. After Wolever got out of the vehicle, they discovered a large grocery bag with multiple packets of synthetic marijuana, a blue glass pipe with burned vegetable matter in the passenger side door pocket and two packets of synthetic marijuana in the center console area.

