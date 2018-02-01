Punxsutawney Phil and the crowded field of wannabe prognosticating groundhogs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Punxsutawney Phil isn't the only one.

A weather-prognosticating rodent might seem oddly unique, but apparently it isn't.

Since holding its first Groundhog Day (Candlemas Day) in the 1880s, Punxsutawney's Br'er Groundhog changed his name to Phil and today is often called the "Prognosticator of Prognosticators" to set him apart from a crowded field of soothsaying woodchucks — or what many in Pennsylvania call imposters.

Over the years, Phil has seen his shadow 103 times, which means six more weeks of winter.

He has predicted an early spring just 18 times when Phil hasn't seen a shadow. No record was made on 10 occasions.

Here's a look at johnnies-come-lately who dare challenge the most famous resident of Gobbler's Knob:

Two in Ohio

The Ohio General Assembly made Chuck the state's official weather-predicting groundhog in 1979. Festivities in Marion, Ohio, include a menu of coffee, hot chocolate and Spam sandwiches.

Ohio also has another rodent weather forecaster in Thistle the Whistle Pig, a female groundhog who lives at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

New York

Dunkirk Dave is billed as the "world's second-longest prognosticating groundhog" on his website — after Phil, of course.

Staten Island Chuck has been predicting the weather there since 1981. Formally known as Charles G. Hogg, Chuck bit Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg in 2009.

Georgia

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources in December helped find a new home for the South's top weather-predicting groundhog, General Beauregard Lee.

Beau is the second in a line of groundhogs that made predictions at Yellow River Game Ranch in Lilburn for 27 years.

He now lives at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson, Ga.

Friday morning @WaffleHouse will be at Dauset Trails in Jackson, Ga., to deliver @genbeaulee hashbrowns to start his big day. #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/TnP7p0Cf0d — Waffle House News (@WaffleHouseNews) January 29, 2018

North Carolina

The state seems to be groundhog-mad as it is home to several famous creatures: Sir Walter Wally, Grady, Sunshine and Stormy, Nibbles and Queen Charlotte. Sir Wally will make his prediction at noon Friday outside the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Tennessee

Chattanooga Chuck will be up early at his home at the Tennessee Aquarium for his prediction. Visitors there can see the famous rodent any time of year.

Illinois

It's an all-day affair for Woodstock Willie. First, he'll be awakened from his tree stump by a polka band. Once he makes his prediction, the rest of the day is filled with a breakfast, chain saw wood carving and a dinner dance.

Wisconsin

The 70th annual ceremony will be held in Sun Prairie with Jimmy the Groundhog. Jimmy bit the mayor there three years ago.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.