Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Pennsylvania

Punxsutawney Phil and the crowded field of wannabe prognosticating groundhogs

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 8:21 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Punxsutawney Phil isn't the only one.

A weather-prognosticating rodent might seem oddly unique, but apparently it isn't.

Since holding its first Groundhog Day (Candlemas Day) in the 1880s, Punxsutawney's Br'er Groundhog changed his name to Phil and today is often called the "Prognosticator of Prognosticators" to set him apart from a crowded field of soothsaying woodchucks — or what many in Pennsylvania call imposters.

Over the years, Phil has seen his shadow 103 times, which means six more weeks of winter.

He has predicted an early spring just 18 times when Phil hasn't seen a shadow. No record was made on 10 occasions.

Here's a look at johnnies-come-lately who dare challenge the most famous resident of Gobbler's Knob:

Two in Ohio

The Ohio General Assembly made Chuck the state's official weather-predicting groundhog in 1979. Festivities in Marion, Ohio, include a menu of coffee, hot chocolate and Spam sandwiches.

Ohio also has another rodent weather forecaster in Thistle the Whistle Pig, a female groundhog who lives at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

New York

Dunkirk Dave is billed as the "world's second-longest prognosticating groundhog" on his website — after Phil, of course.

Staten Island Chuck has been predicting the weather there since 1981. Formally known as Charles G. Hogg, Chuck bit Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg in 2009.

Georgia

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources in December helped find a new home for the South's top weather-predicting groundhog, General Beauregard Lee.

Beau is the second in a line of groundhogs that made predictions at Yellow River Game Ranch in Lilburn for 27 years.

He now lives at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson, Ga.

North Carolina

The state seems to be groundhog-mad as it is home to several famous creatures: Sir Walter Wally, Grady, Sunshine and Stormy, Nibbles and Queen Charlotte. Sir Wally will make his prediction at noon Friday outside the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Tennessee

Chattanooga Chuck will be up early at his home at the Tennessee Aquarium for his prediction. Visitors there can see the famous rodent any time of year.

Illinois

It's an all-day affair for Woodstock Willie. First, he'll be awakened from his tree stump by a polka band. Once he makes his prediction, the rest of the day is filled with a breakfast, chain saw wood carving and a dinner dance.

Wisconsin

The 70th annual ceremony will be held in Sun Prairie with Jimmy the Groundhog. Jimmy bit the mayor there three years ago.

Assistant city editor Jason Cato contributed. Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

In this Feb. 2, 2016, photo, Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather predicting groundhog, during the annual celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa.
Groundhog co-handler Ron Ploucha (R) holds Punxsutawney Phil as the Groundhog Club's Bob Roberts (L) reads the famous groundhog's annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on the 127th Groundhog Day, February 2, 2013. Phil did not see his shadow signaling an early end to winter. REUTERS/Jason Cohn (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT ANIMALS)
REUTERS
Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather.
REUTERS
REUTERS
Groundhog Club Co-handler Ron Ploucha holds the weather predicting groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, after the club said Phil did not see his shadow and there will be an early spring during the Groundhog Day ceremony, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013 in Punxsutawney, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
