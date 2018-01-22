Pa. Supreme Court rules state's congressional districts are unconstitutional
Updated 4 hours ago
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has struck down the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts, granting a major victory to plaintiffs who had contended that they were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.
The Democratic-controlled court issued the order Monday. It gives the Republican-controlled Legislature until Feb. 9 to pass a replacement and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf until Feb. 15 to submit it to the court.
Otherwise, the justices say they will adopt a plan in an effort to keep the May 15 primary election on track.
The PA Supreme Court just ruled by a 4-3 vote that PA's Congressional Maps are unconstitutional. They are giving the GA until February 19 to draw the new districts.— Lt. Gov. Mike Stack (@LtGovStack) January 22, 2018
Correction: The court has given the General Assembly until Feb. 15 to approve new districts or 'this Court shall proceed expeditiously to adopt a plan based on the evidentiary record developed in the Commonwealth Court'— Lt. Gov. Mike Stack (@LtGovStack) January 22, 2018
They have also appointed a special master to help fashion the new districts if the GA cannot pass a map that meets sane redistricting criteria.— Lt. Gov. Mike Stack (@LtGovStack) January 22, 2018
The state's congressional delegation is controlled by Republicans, 13-5, even though registered Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans.