Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pa. Supreme Court rules state's congressional districts are unconstitutional

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court's chambers in the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg Nov. 19, 2015.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Pennsylvania Supreme Court's chambers in the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg Nov. 19, 2015.

Updated 4 hours ago

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has struck down the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts, granting a major victory to plaintiffs who had contended that they were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.

The Democratic-controlled court issued the order Monday. It gives the Republican-controlled Legislature until Feb. 9 to pass a replacement and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf until Feb. 15 to submit it to the court.

Otherwise, the justices say they will adopt a plan in an effort to keep the May 15 primary election on track.

The state's congressional delegation is controlled by Republicans, 13-5, even though registered Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans.

Related Content
Pennsylvania gerrymander gave GOP boost, AP analysis finds
HARRISBURG — A map of congressional districts drawn by Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Legislature helped the GOP win nearly three more of the state's U.S. House seats ...
Pa. gerrymandering case sows doubt in big year for House races
HARRISBURG — Lots of people want to run for Congress in Pennsylvania this year, but they may not yet know which district they live in. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.