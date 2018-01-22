GOP will seek to stop Pennsylvania court from forcing Congressional redistricting before 2018 election

Pennsylvania legislators will have less than a month to redraw congressional districts because the state Supreme Court ruled the 2011 map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered, but officials say they'll seek a stay and appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Democratic-controlled court, which said the districts violate the state constitution, gave the Republican-controlled legislature until Feb. 9 to pass a replacement and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf until Feb. 15 to submit it to the court. Otherwise, the justices said they will adopt a plan in an effort to keep the May 15 primary election on track.

The court said the boundaries “clearly, plainly and palpably” violate the state's constitution, and blocked it from remaining in effect for the 2018 elections. The deadline to file paperwork to run in primaries for the state's congressional seats is March 6.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson County, and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County, expressed “outrage” at the court's decision and the short time line the Legislature was given to come up with a new map.

“The PA Supreme Court has overstepped its legal authority and set up an impossible deadline that will only introduce chaos in the upcoming Congressional election,” they said in a joint statement. “It has elected to give the Legislature 19 days to redraw and adopt the Congressional Districts. With matters the Supreme Court found unconstitutional in the past, it afforded the General Assembly four months to make corrections.”

The Republican Senate leaders said they were seeking a stay of the decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, though their Democratic counterparts seemed more willing to move ahead.

If the U.S. Supreme Court does not put a stop to the process and the state hasn't passed a new map by the Feb. 15 deadline, the state Supreme Court will come up with its own map based on evidence submitted to the lower courts and any additional plans submitted to the court by the deadline.

“Since these maps were first drawn, my Senate colleagues and I objected to and voted against the gerrymandered lines that so clearly favored Republicans,” said Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills. “I'm pleased that the Supreme Court has given us the opportunity to improve the districts and make them less partisan before the 2018 midterm elections. We will be reviewing new maps in the coming weeks and intend to have fair, representative districts passed before Feb. 9.”

Gov. Wolf said his administration would review the order and assess what the next steps would be for his office.

The decision has immediate implications for the 2018 election, meaning that 14 sitting members of Congress and dozens more people are running or considering running in districts they may no longer live in.

Carol Kuniholm, chairwoman of Fair Districts PA, a project of the League of Women Voters advocating for nonpartisan redistricting, said the court ruling was a first step but was kicking the question back to the fundamentally flawed process of the Legislature redrawing the lines.

“A long-term remedy is a constitutional amendment to take redistricting power out of the hands of the legislative leaders,” Kuniholm said.

Republicans who controlled the Legislature and governor's office following the 2010 census broke decades of geographical precedent when redrawing the map, producing contorted shapes, including one dubbed “Goofy kicking Donald Duck.”

They shifted whole counties and cities into different districts in an effort to protect a Republican advantage in the congressional delegation. They succeeded, securing 13 of 18 seats in a state where registered Democratic voters outnumber Republicans five to four.

Kuniholm said the League of Women Voters, who brought the lawsuit against the state, had experts draw up 1,000 potential maps — 500 that gave consideration to keeping incumbent candidates in their current districts and 500 that did not — that would result in either 9-9 or 10-8 splits of the Congressional seats between parties. The Legislature could start from those and evaluate which ones best fit their regions.

“A nonpartisan map could be drawn up tomorrow,” Kuniholm said. “The thing that takes time is gerrymandering them.”

