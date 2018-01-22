Court's gerrymandering decision won't change special election to fill Murphy's seat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to throw out the state's congressional district map will not affect the March 13 special election for former Congressman Tim Murphy's seat in the 18th District, since that race will continue to use the 2011 district lines the court ruled were unconstitutional.

Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone are running to fill Murphy's seat after the Mt. Lebanon Republican resigned over revelations he urged a woman he had an extramarital affair with to get an abortion. For now, one of them will inherit the current lines of the 18th, which includes parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Greene and Washington counties, since the court ruled Monday that the special election will proceed with the current lines, which could then be redrawn just months later for the primaries.

The candidates and parties in the special election said Monday that they were just focusing on March 13.

“Since it doesn't affect the special election, I'm not concerning myself with it right now,” Saccone said. “I'll focus on that if I'm fortunate enough to represent the district... I can't worry about things I can't control.”

Lamb's campaign declined to comment, but the Democratic Party of Westmoreland County said it, too, was keeping its focus on the more immediate goal.

“Unless we work hard, we're not going to pick up anything,” said Lorraine Petrosky, chair of the Westmoreland County Democratic Committee. “The special election won't be affected at all.”

“Right now, we're really focused on the special election, and nothing will change before that,” said Michael Korns, Westmoreland County Republican Committee chairman. “We'll deal with whatever map we have to deal with. Right now, we're all about Saccone, Saccone, Saccone.”

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.