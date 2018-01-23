Crime victim, provider input sought

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency is seeking input from crime victims and community groups.

The commission and researchers from Indiana University of Pennsylvania developed two online surveys:

• One questionnaire seeks feedback for victims of crime and members of their immediate family.

• The second questionnaire is designed for victim service providers, community members, stakeholders and related criminal justice practitioners.

Both surveys are confidential. Officials will use the results to determine needs at the county level.

The questionnaires can be found here. The deadline to fill them out is Feb. 28. A paper form is available for the victim survey.

The results will be posted at pacrimevictims.com in March.

If you have been the victim of a crime, the @PACrimeComm wants to hear from you. Completing a questionnaire about your experience will help w/ a Victim Services Needs Assessment. The information will be used to enhance services for crime victims across PA https://t.co/gKrBVN7VD2 — PA Crime Commission (@PaCrimeComm) January 22, 2018

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.