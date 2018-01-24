Pennsylvania recognized for strengthening animal protection laws

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania improved more than any other state last year in strengthening animal protection laws, a report by the Animal Legal Defense Fund found.

Harsher penalties for animal cruelty that took effect in August propelled Pennsylvania to No. 24 of 50 states in 2017 on the defense fund's annual rankings, "Best and Worst States for Animal Protection Laws." That's up from a No. 44 ranking in 2016.

Pennsylvania also climbed a separate rating system by the Humane Society of the United States. The state moved from No. 18 in 2016 to the No. 15 spot on the latest Humane State Rankings.

Gov. Tom Wolf touted the "marked improvements" on Wednesday, noting the authors of both reports attributed Pennsylvania's higher scores to Libre's Law, a comprehensive animal cruelty law named for a puppy rescued at the brink of death.

The puppy joined Wolf and co-signed the bill with his paw print in June.

PA's animal protection laws have been recognized by @HumaneSociety and @ALDF . Since I signed Act 10 of 2017, we have held pet and animal owners to a higher standard of humanity in PA. Now, the animals we love and whose care we are entrusted with are better protected. pic.twitter.com/eaRNdZGwbD — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 24, 2018

"With the signing of Act 10 of 2017, we began to hold our pet and animal owners to a higher standard of humanity," Wolf said in a statement.

Among other provisions, Libre's Law includes a new felony provision for first-time offenders of aggravated animal cruelty, including torture. It also grants civil immunity to veterinarians and technicians who report suspected animal abuse and mandates that convicted animal abusers forfeit abused animals to a shelter.

"Perpetrators of the most unthinkable violence against animals deserve more than a slap on the wrist, and now prosecutors in Pennsylvania have more important tools they need to tackle these horrific cases," Lora Dunn, director and senior staff attorney for the defense fund's criminal justice program, wrote in the 2017 rankings report.

Libre's Law also prohibits tethering a dog outside for more than nine hours a day and requires that all dogs left outside have shade and water. It limits the time a dog may be tied outside to no more than 30 minutes when it's above 90 degrees or below 32 degrees.

Violators found guilty of animal abuse and other provisions could face 90 days to seven years in jail and fines of up to $15,000.

Illinois claimed the Animal Legal Defense Fund's No. 1 animal protection ranking in 2017. It has been atop the list for a decade. Rounding out the top five were Oregon, California, Maine and Rhode Island. View the full list at ALDF.org/.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.