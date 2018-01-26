Pennsylvania saw net gain of employment locations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania saw a net increase of 4,712 private business locations that employed workers in the second quarter of 2017, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Those locations — or “establishments” as they're known in labor statistics circles — are places that produce goods or services. If a single business has multiple locations, such as multiple offices, each one counts as an establishment.

The net increase comes from 15,545 locations that “opened” or started hiring workers between April and June and 10,833 locations that “closed” or stopped employing workers. Many of those locations are seasonal in nature, such as amusement parks and ice cream stands.

In addition to opening or closing, a location can expand or contract by adding or cutting jobs.

Overall, private sector employers in Pennsylvania posted a net gain of 157,502 jobs. Discounting the estimated seasonal employment, such as at locations that only open in the summer, the bureau estimates a net gain of 17,635 nonseasonal jobs for the state.

Nationally, there was a net gain of 94,000 locations that employed workers and a net gain of 3.1 million jobs including seasonal employment. The estimate for nonseasonal jobs is a net gain of 476,000 positions for the second quarter of 2017.

