State Republicans ask U.S. Supreme Court for help in redistricting fight

After striking out with the state Supreme Court Thursday, legislative leaders Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court for help with their redistricting fight.

House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Joseph Scarnati filed for an emergency stay Friday, which is before Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, according to the court's docket.

In related news, Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that he's hired Moon Duchin, a Tufts University mathematics professor, to help him evaluate any map the Republican-controlled legislature sends him.

The state Supreme Court Thursday refused to delay implementation of its order that the General Assembly redraw the state's 18 congressional districts by Feb. 15 or have the court do it for them.

The justices Monday struck down the current district, ruling in favor of a claim by the League of Women Voters and several other plaintiffs who claim the current political map unconstitutionally favors Republicans.

In separate petitions, the Republican legislative leaders and Republicans planning to run for Congress asked the court to delay the order until after this year's elections or at least until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on their petition to stop the state court's order.

In a one-paragraph order, the justices denied both requests with Chief Justice Thomas Saylor and justices Max Baer and Sallie Mundy dissenting. Saylor and Mundy also dissented from the majority's decision finding the current districts unconstitutional.

Baer agreed with the majority on that point but dissented from the order requiring the General Assembly to immediately redraw the districts because of the problems it creates for the May primary election.

