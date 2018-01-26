Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

State Republicans ask U.S. Supreme Court for help in redistricting fight

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 4:57 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

After striking out with the state Supreme Court Thursday, legislative leaders Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court for help with their redistricting fight.

House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Joseph Scarnati filed for an emergency stay Friday, which is before Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, according to the court's docket.

In related news, Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that he's hired Moon Duchin, a Tufts University mathematics professor, to help him evaluate any map the Republican-controlled legislature sends him.

The state Supreme Court Thursday refused to delay implementation of its order that the General Assembly redraw the state's 18 congressional districts by Feb. 15 or have the court do it for them.

The justices Monday struck down the current district, ruling in favor of a claim by the League of Women Voters and several other plaintiffs who claim the current political map unconstitutionally favors Republicans.

In separate petitions, the Republican legislative leaders and Republicans planning to run for Congress asked the court to delay the order until after this year's elections or at least until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on their petition to stop the state court's order.

In a one-paragraph order, the justices denied both requests with Chief Justice Thomas Saylor and justices Max Baer and Sallie Mundy dissenting. Saylor and Mundy also dissented from the majority's decision finding the current districts unconstitutional.

Baer agreed with the majority on that point but dissented from the order requiring the General Assembly to immediately redraw the districts because of the problems it creates for the May primary election.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.