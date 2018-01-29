Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania lawmaker to run for Meehan's seat in Congress

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
Rep. Greg Vitali of Delaware County
Greg Vitali/state.pa.org
Rep. Greg Vitali of Delaware County

Updated 6 hours ago

HARRISBURG — A leading environmental advocate in Pennsylvania's Legislature says he'll run for Congress to succeed the retiring U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Democratic state Rep. Greg Vitali of Delaware County announced Monday that he'll seek the party's nomination in a 7th District criticized as one of the nation's most gerrymandered districts.

Meehan says he won't run again after a Jan. 20 New York Times disclosed that Meehan had used taxpayer money to settle a former aide's sexual harassment allegation.

Vitali's announcement comes a week after Pennsylvania's Democratic-controlled Supreme Court decided a gerrymandering case by ordering the Republican-drawn boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts to be redrawn within weeks. First elected in 1992, Vitali is in his 13th term.

Several other Democratic candidates have already announced their candidacy.

Related Content
Congressman Meehan who settled sexual harassment complaint won't seek re-election
HARRISBURG — A Republican congressman from Pennsylvania who settled a former aide's sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money informed party and campaign officials Thursday that ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.