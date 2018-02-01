Panel discusses how to redraw state's congressional districts so races are more competitive

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Gov. Tom Wolf won the Democratic primary in 2014, less than 20 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

“That's not a democracy,” Wolf said Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh during a panel discussion on redrawing Pennsylvania's congressional districts.

“Democracy is not a spectator sport,” continued Wolf, noting he earned his Ph.D. in political science and studied voting patterns demonstrating decades of declines, particularly in nonpresidential and midyear elections.

“If our system is so screwed up that we keep people from wanting to do that, that's a problem. So that's something we've got to fix.”

Districts that skew nearly all-Democrat or all-Republican threaten to dissuade people from voting because they feel like their votes won't count, Wolf and other panelists said during the event hosted by nonpartisan advocacy group FairDistricts PA at Point Park University's Center for Media Innovation in Pittsburgh.

The governor cited boosting voter turnout — or at least thwarting further decline in voter participation — among top goals as he leads a team in drafting a new statewide map of congressional districts.

The state Supreme Court deemed Pennsylvania's map unconstitutional last week.

The Democratic-controlled court gave the GOP-controlled Legislature until Feb. 9 to pass a replacement and Wolf, a Democrat, has until Feb. 15 to submit it to the court.

Otherwise, the justices said they will adopt a plan in an effort to keep the May 15 primary election on track.

“As we move forward, it's important for us to hear from folks what they deem to be a fair map,” said state Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, who was at Thursday's panel discussion.

Data such as voter registration, voter history, geographic boundaries and racial makeups of communities may be factored into the proposed revisions to the map.

The court said the current boundaries “clearly, plainly and palpably” violate the state's constitution, and blocked it from remaining in effect for this year's elections.

The deadline to file paperwork to run in primaries for the state's congressional seats is March 6.

Panelist Micah Sims, executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania, said that the process of redrawing districts must be transparent and include reliable data that is based on the core value of fairness over the likes of benefitting political incumbents.

“We believe in fairness,” Sims said. “We believe districts ought to be drawn competitive, and we believe there ought to be some sense of racial equity and gender equality.”

Several audience members said they want to see the state shift to a process led by an independent citizens' redistricting commission akin to ones used by Arizona and California.

“We are the people doing the voting, and so we should have a say in how the map is drawn,” said Maureen Mamula, president of the greater Pittsburgh chapter of the League of Women Voters.

13 states use commissions

Thirteen states have established redistricting commissions rather than having lawmakers draw their own districts, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures.

“It shouldn't be that whatever party is in control determines the districts because, by nature, they're going to determine the districts to allow them to stay in office,” said Tim Stevens, president of the Black Political Empowerment Project, or B-PEP, which focuses on increasing civic participation among blacks. “That's not healthy for the citizens in terms of feeling empowered.”

The NCSL research group warns that separate redistricting commissions don't always succeed in avoiding political contention and gerrymandering.

“Reformers often mistakenly assume that commissions will be less partisan than legislatures when conducting redistricting,” the NCSL concluded in an nationwide analysis, “but that depends largely on the design of the board or commission.”

