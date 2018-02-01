Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Pennsylvania

State hits jackpot with mini-casino license auctions

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
Guy Wathen | Tribune-Review

Updated 14 hours ago

Pennsylvania was flush with cash in January due to several factors but most of them don't represent long-term gains for the state, according to an Independent Fiscal Office report.

The exception is the auction of the first two mini-casino licenses, which brought in $90 million or about $75 million more than expected, the report says. The state has eight more licenses to auction off on a twice-monthly basis through May.

Overall, Pennsylvania collected $3.1 billion in general fund revenues in January, an 18.7 percent increase over January 2017 collections, the report says. For the fiscal year that started in July, collections totaled $17.4 billion by January, a 7.9 percent increase over the 2017 numbers.

The office projected an increase in revenues, but the collections are also running about 3 percent above those estimates, the report says.

In addition to the license auctions, the state saw a boost to its cash flow, if not its long-term financial health, from the early execution of a $200 million lease-leaseback of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

Gov. Tom Wolf came up with the plan as a way to raise short-term cash for the state. Pennsylvania retains control of the complex but will pay the $200 million back, with interest, over the next 29 years.

The Independent Fiscal Office projected the state receiving the money in April or May instead of January, which is why it helped push collections above estimates.

Bumps in corporate net income tax collections, $34 million above projections, and personal income tax collections, $81 million above projections, probably reflect people making early or late payments to take advantage of or mitigate federal tax law changes, the report says.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me