State hits jackpot with mini-casino license auctions

Pennsylvania was flush with cash in January due to several factors but most of them don't represent long-term gains for the state, according to an Independent Fiscal Office report.

The exception is the auction of the first two mini-casino licenses, which brought in $90 million or about $75 million more than expected, the report says. The state has eight more licenses to auction off on a twice-monthly basis through May.

Overall, Pennsylvania collected $3.1 billion in general fund revenues in January, an 18.7 percent increase over January 2017 collections, the report says. For the fiscal year that started in July, collections totaled $17.4 billion by January, a 7.9 percent increase over the 2017 numbers.

The office projected an increase in revenues, but the collections are also running about 3 percent above those estimates, the report says.

In addition to the license auctions, the state saw a boost to its cash flow, if not its long-term financial health, from the early execution of a $200 million lease-leaseback of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

Gov. Tom Wolf came up with the plan as a way to raise short-term cash for the state. Pennsylvania retains control of the complex but will pay the $200 million back, with interest, over the next 29 years.

The Independent Fiscal Office projected the state receiving the money in April or May instead of January, which is why it helped push collections above estimates.

Bumps in corporate net income tax collections, $34 million above projections, and personal income tax collections, $81 million above projections, probably reflect people making early or late payments to take advantage of or mitigate federal tax law changes, the report says.

