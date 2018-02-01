Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Pennsylvania

UPenn scrubs Wynn name, rescinds his and Cosby's degrees

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The University of Pennsylvania has announced plans to distance itself from casino mogul Steve Wynn and comedian Cosby in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against both men.
In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The University of Pennsylvania has announced plans to distance itself from casino mogul Steve Wynn and comedian Cosby in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against both men.
This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass.
This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass.
Steve Wynn's name is boarded over at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. The university has announced plans to distance itself from casino mogul Wynn and comedian Bill Cosby in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against both men.
Steve Wynn's name is boarded over at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. The university has announced plans to distance itself from casino mogul Wynn and comedian Bill Cosby in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against both men.

Updated 15 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — The University of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that it will remove casino mogul Steve Wynn's name from a campus plaza and revoke honorary degrees given to him and comedian Bill Cosby in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against both men.

The school's president, Amy Gutmann, and chair of its board of trustees, David Cohen, said in a joint statement that the decision was made after deliberations between deans, faculty, alumni and trustees.

“It is incumbent on all of us to address these issues wherever and whenever we find that they affect our extended community,” they said. Wynn's name also will be removed from a scholarship fund.

The university said it has been a century since it took away an honorary degree, but “credible” allegations against the men warranted the action.

A number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, with one case leading to a $7.5 million settlement, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Wynn has strongly denied the allegations, attributing them to a campaign led by his ex-wife. He resigned Saturday as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Following the Wall Street Journal report, the University of Iowa also said it would remove Wynn's name from a research institute.

Cosby, who has had honorary degrees stripped by multiple universities, is scheduled to be retried in April on charges that he drugged and molested a woman in 2004. His previous trial ended with a hung jury. His spokesman did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

In its statement Thursday, the university said the decision to strip Wynn of his honorary degree “made it also clear that the multiple and highly credible charges involving Bill Cosby warranted the same action.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me