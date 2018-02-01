Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Pennsylvania

Man guilty of attempted murder in ambush shooting of Philadelphia officer

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
In this Jan. 7, 2016, image made from a video provided by the Philadelphia Police Department, a gunman runs toward a police car driven by Philadelphia police officer Jesse Hartnett in Philadelphia.
Edward Archer has been convicted of attempted murder in the shooting death of a Philadelphia police officer.
Updated 13 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — A man accused of ambushing a Philadelphia police officer with a hail of gunfire in the name of the Islamic State group was convicted Thursday of attempted murder.

Edward Archer also was found guilty of aggravated assault and other charges stemming from the January 2016 shooting of Officer Jesse Hartnett in his patrol car. The verdict came after the panel deliberated for less than three hours.

Hartnett, who returned fire, spent two weeks hospitalized. His arm was broken, and he suffered nerve damage.

When questioned by police, Archer repeatedly pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State and said he acted out of religious inspiration. But authorities have said there's no indication that Archer had coordinated the attack with a terrorist organization. He also was never charged with a terrorism-related offense.

Archer's court-appointed attorneys had unsuccessfully sought last year to have him ruled incompetent to stand trial. Archer's mother said after the shooting that her son had been hearing voices and acting strange, but Archer declined to submit to mental health evaluations while awaiting trial. A judge later determined that he was aware of his situation and was simply refusing to cooperate.

During the trial, jurors were shown a surveillance video that showed a person in an all-white gown unloading a handgun into the driver's side of a squad car. The gunshots, pointed out by a detective who noted the small flashes of light from the muzzle of the firearm, were let off in rapid succession as the person approached closer and closer until their hands appeared to be inside the shattered window of the vehicle.

The shooter fled, according to the video, and was followed on foot by a wounded Hartnett. Archer was arrested only a few blocks away, authorities said.

Archer faces several decades in prison when he's sentenced later this year.

