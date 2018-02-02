Natural gas impact fee revenue expected to be up this year, agency says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A state agency projects that natural gas impact fee collections for 2017 will exceed those from 2016 by $46.1 million — mostly because of a higher statutory fee schedule.

The schedule is based on the average annual price of natural gas on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and that price averaged more than $3 per million British thermal units in 2017.

Total collections on the impact fee for 2017 are projected to be $219.4 million, according to the Pennsylvania Independent Fiscal Office .

The impact fee is the annual fee that the state applies to each new unconventional well drilled into the Marcellus shale. Some of the money is distributed directly to counties to offset the costs of increased drilling activity. Some is made available to individual communities in the form of grants.

Act 13 of 2012 stipulates that a portion of the fee revenue be transferred to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for initiatives such as abandoned mine drainage abatement, abandoned well plugging, sewage treatment, greenways, trails and recreation, baseline water quality data, watershed restoration and flood control.

The higher projection also is attributed to the fact that the revenue from 812 new wells offsets reduced collections from older wells and newly exempt wells. The impact fee is highest in a well's first operating year.

Revenue from the impact fee was its lowest in 2016 ($173.2 million) and its highest in 2013 ($225.7 million).

The fee will be collected in April.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.