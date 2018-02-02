Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Natural gas impact fee revenue expected to be up this year, agency says

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
A Marcellus Shale well pad.
A Marcellus Shale well pad.

Updated 3 hours ago

A state agency projects that natural gas impact fee collections for 2017 will exceed those from 2016 by $46.1 million — mostly because of a higher statutory fee schedule.

The schedule is based on the average annual price of natural gas on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and that price averaged more than $3 per million British thermal units in 2017.

Total collections on the impact fee for 2017 are projected to be $219.4 million, according to the Pennsylvania Independent Fiscal Office .

The impact fee is the annual fee that the state applies to each new unconventional well drilled into the Marcellus shale. Some of the money is distributed directly to counties to offset the costs of increased drilling activity. Some is made available to individual communities in the form of grants.

Act 13 of 2012 stipulates that a portion of the fee revenue be transferred to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for initiatives such as abandoned mine drainage abatement, abandoned well plugging, sewage treatment, greenways, trails and recreation, baseline water quality data, watershed restoration and flood control.

The higher projection also is attributed to the fact that the revenue from 812 new wells offsets reduced collections from older wells and newly exempt wells. The impact fee is highest in a well's first operating year.

Revenue from the impact fee was its lowest in 2016 ($173.2 million) and its highest in 2013 ($225.7 million).

The fee will be collected in April.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me