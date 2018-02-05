Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh fans torn between Philadelphia and New England, but choose Pa. pride

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
The Philadelphia Eagles celebrate defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Some Pittsburghers took to social media to express mixed feelings Sunday night over the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots: On the one hand, the Eagles defeated a hated rival and brought a championship back to the state; on the other, the cross-state rivalry between Pittsburgh and Philly remained hard to overcome.

With the Steelers knocked out of the playoffs by the Patriots, some fans found themselves holding their noses to root for that other team from Pennsylvania. If the Lombardi trophy couldn't come back to Pittsburgh, it could at least go to the other end of the Turnpike.

Whether they were lifelong Eagles fans, eastern-Pennsylvania transplants or allies of convenience, fans celebrated the win on Pittsburgh's South Side and filled the streets of Oakland around the University of Pittsburgh to celebrate, though there were no reports of property damage like in Philadelphia.

The departure of James Harrison for the Patriots was still an open wound for some, but at least he didn't get the satisfaction of jumping ship for a winning team, right?

One other bonus: Keeping New England from winning their sixth Lombardi Trophy kept Pittsburgh's league-record six championships untouched.

Whether they were rooting for the Eagles, or just against the Patriots, at least Steeler fans could now look ahead to next season.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

