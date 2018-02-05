Pittsburgh fans torn between Philadelphia and New England, but choose Pa. pride
Some Pittsburghers took to social media to express mixed feelings Sunday night over the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots: On the one hand, the Eagles defeated a hated rival and brought a championship back to the state; on the other, the cross-state rivalry between Pittsburgh and Philly remained hard to overcome.
Still feel like it should've been the Steelers who lost to the Eagles.— irwin dad (@dad_irwin) February 5, 2018
With the Steelers knocked out of the playoffs by the Patriots, some fans found themselves holding their noses to root for that other team from Pennsylvania. If the Lombardi trophy couldn't come back to Pittsburgh, it could at least go to the other end of the Turnpike.
First and only time I root for the eagles. Still doesn't feel right lol— Chris butler (@cbutler0623) February 5, 2018
I've never seen so many happy people who aren't Eagles fans just because the Birds knocked the Patriots off. Hate brings people together.— Kevin Adams (@KevinAdams26) February 5, 2018
Not the Pennsylvania city I wanted the Lombardi trophy to go to, but I will take it! #SuperBowl— Ed Miller (@edmiller40) February 5, 2018
Pennsylvania has 7 #SuperBowl rings. 6 from @steelers and 1 from @Eagles . How many rings does your state have? It is okay the important thing is the @Patriots lost .— Matthew Bartko (@MWBartko) February 5, 2018
Whether they were lifelong Eagles fans, eastern-Pennsylvania transplants or allies of convenience, fans celebrated the win on Pittsburgh's South Side and filled the streets of Oakland around the University of Pittsburgh to celebrate, though there were no reports of property damage like in Philadelphia.
Hundreds of Pitt students gather on Forbes Avenue after the Eagles beat the Patriots in the #SuperBowl https://t.co/lkU3jllMgU pic.twitter.com/XHt62fCjsc— John Hamilton (@jham1496) February 5, 2018
More photos of Pitt students celebrating the Eagles Super Bowl win. https://t.co/NEscbT7cgD pic.twitter.com/TlO9p08kaD— The Pitt News (@ThePittNews) February 5, 2018
The departure of James Harrison for the Patriots was still an open wound for some, but at least he didn't get the satisfaction of jumping ship for a winning team, right?
Hey James Harrison - was it worth it?— Joey Bag Of Someone DID Beat The Patriots!!! (@joeybagovdonuts) February 5, 2018
Patriots lost, James Harrison lost. But congratulations to Philly. (Boy that sounds weird to say as a Pittsburgher). But the Eagles played a hell of a game! #SuperBowl— Jackie (@Jackie_6661) February 5, 2018
One other bonus: Keeping New England from winning their sixth Lombardi Trophy kept Pittsburgh's league-record six championships untouched.
As I understand it, @vstpgh has to change none of #Pittsburgh 's City of Champions marketing because of the #SuperBowl . Thanks Philly!— James Hill (@JamesAustinHill) February 5, 2018
Pittsburgh: New England: Philadelphia:— Luke Metro (@Lukamuk) February 5, 2018
Whether they were rooting for the Eagles, or just against the Patriots, at least Steeler fans could now look ahead to next season.
Tonight's true winner: schadenfreude.— Toby Greenwalt (@theanalogdivide) February 5, 2018
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.