Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Gov. Wolf wants to increase state spending by $1B

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

Updated 4 minutes ago

HARRISBURG — The forthcoming budget plan that Gov. Tom Wolf will present Tuesday will rely on improving tax collections and a Marcellus Shale natural gas tax to put more money into Pennsylvania's public schools, skills training, opioid-addiction prevention and social services.

The Democrat was scheduled to deliver his election-year budget and speak to a joint legislative session at 11:30 a.m.

Wolf, who is seeking a second term in November's election, will count on an improving fiscal picture to pave a smoother budget process after three years dominated by protracted partisan stalemates with the Republican-controlled Legislature over how to plug gaping deficits.

His plan would boost spending by about $1 billion, or 3 percent, to almost $33 billion for the fiscal year beginning July 1, according to administration officials. Wolf will not seek an increase in sales or income taxes, although he will make a fourth attempt to impose a Marcellus Shale tax and a second request for municipalities to start paying a fee for the free state police coverage they receive.

Costs for debt, pension obligations and social services are expected to rise.

Public schools would get another $100 million for operations and instruction, a bump of less than 2 percent, while more money would go to special education, early childhood education and state-owned universities.

Wolf will seek big increases for programs to help high schools and colleges teach high-demand computer and industrial skills and to subsidize child care for low-income working parents.

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania said it expected a “hold-the-line budget” for social services costs that reflects the state's tight budgets. The Pennsylvania School Boards Association said it was pleased with an increase in state aid, but pointed out that school districts will still face a much larger increase in costs.

Wolf's fourth and final first-term budget proposal comes on the heels of a budget agreement that relies heavily on borrowing and other one-time cash maneuvers to backfill Pennsylvania's biggest shortfall since the recession.

This year, revenue growth is expected to improve, while key cost pressures have eased. Wolf also has sought to squeeze out savings by shrinking the workforce and consolidating administrative operations in state agencies.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me