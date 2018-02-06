Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Charges reinstated vs. Amtrak engineer in Philadelphia crash

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
In this Dec. 20, 2017, photo, Brandon Bostian, the Amtrak engineer involved in a 2015 derailment in Philadelphia that killed eight people and injured more than 200, departs after a hearing at the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia. During a Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, hearing, prosecutors were set to argue that charges should be reinstated against Bostian, after involuntary manslaughter charges were thrown out Sept. 12, 2017, by a judge who determined the evidence pointed to an accident.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Updated 4 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — An Amtrak engineer has been ordered to stand trial on criminal charges for a deadly 2015 derailment in Philadelphia.

A judge on Tuesday reinstated involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges against 34-year-old Brandon Bostian.

Another judge had thrown out the charges last year, ruling that the evidence pointed to an accident, not negligence.

Pennsylvania prosecutors appealed. Judge Kathryn S. Lewis ruled that the earlier judge had erred and that there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial.

Bostian sat stunned as the decision was announced. He's free on bail but must surrender his passport.

Eight people died when the Washington-to-New York train rounded a curve at more than twice the 50 mph (80 kph) speed limit and hurtled off the tracks. Federal safety investigators concluded Bostian was distracted and lost his bearings.

