Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Teen charged with threat to 'shoot up' Johnstown-area high school

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 9 hours ago

JOHNSTOWN — A teenager has been arrested in connection with a threat to “shoot up” a Cambria County high school two weeks after he was charged with risking a catastrophe there.

Officials say no students in Johnstown's Westmont Hilltop School District were ever in real danger before Monday's arrest.

Chief Donald Hess of the Upper Yoder Township police force says multiple witnesses have come forward to say the youth made the threat Sunday while off school grounds.

Hess says the boy was upset that he was charged Jan. 25 with a felony after allegedly dropping a lit match on the carpet in an occupied classroom.

In December, classes were canceled after a threat later deemed not credible, but four days later a credible threat prompted another cancellation and charges against a 12-year-old.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me