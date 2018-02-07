Spring community cleanup events in Pa. can get free supplies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Registration is open for the 2018 Great American Cleanup of PA, which runs from March 1 to May 31.

Organizers of registered events can get free trash bags, gloves and safety vests from PennDOT district offices, as supplies last.

The annual event is a program of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and is held in conjunction with Keep America Beautiful's Great American Cleanup.

Registration Now Open For 2018 Great American Cleanup Of PA, Over 132,000 Volunteers Participated Last Year: https://t.co/nRwFwt7C4D pic.twitter.com/7Q3iNoWvY3 — PaEnvironmentDigest (@paenvirodigest) February 7, 2018

Events can be litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, beautification projects, special collections and education events, and must be registered through the Great American Cleanup of PA website, www.gacofpa.org , to receive free cleanup supplies.

As part of the 2018 event, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring "Let's Pick It Up PA" every day from April 7-30. Trash collected at registered events can be taken to participating landfills free or for a reduced cost with prior approval.

Residents of Monroeville have been participating in the Jack Sedlak Memorial Cleanup Day, as part of the Great American Cleanup of PA, for more than 20 years.

The event was organized in memory of Councilman Jack Sedlak, who initiated community cleanup days before his death in the mid 1990s, and is now coordinated by his son, Joe Sedlak, human resources director for Monroeville.

"The annual Municipality of Monroeville Jack Sedlak Memorial Clean Up Day would not have become one of the largest cleanup events in western Pennsylvania without the support and structure of the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and the Great American Cleanup of PA program," Sedlak said.

During the 2017 Great American Cleanup, the value of costs avoided or money saved by municipal, county and state governments was $13 million due to donations of supplies, services and manpower. The event engaged 132,695 volunteers in 7,280 events across the state.

Register a 2018 event at www.gacofpa.org . For more information, contact Michelle Dunn, Great American Cleanup of PA program coordinator, at 1-877-772-3673, ext. 113, or mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org .

