Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Spring community cleanup events in Pa. can get free supplies

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
Litter collected from the roadways earlier in the week is piled up waiting to be picked up along Mt. Pleasant Rd. at the intersection with Route 30 in Hempfiwld Twp. on April 21, 2015.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Litter collected from the roadways earlier in the week is piled up waiting to be picked up along Mt. Pleasant Rd. at the intersection with Route 30 in Hempfiwld Twp. on April 21, 2015.

Updated 5 hours ago

Registration is open for the 2018 Great American Cleanup of PA, which runs from March 1 to May 31.

Organizers of registered events can get free trash bags, gloves and safety vests from PennDOT district offices, as supplies last.

The annual event is a program of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and is held in conjunction with Keep America Beautiful's Great American Cleanup.

Events can be litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, beautification projects, special collections and education events, and must be registered through the Great American Cleanup of PA website, www.gacofpa.org , to receive free cleanup supplies.

As part of the 2018 event, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring "Let's Pick It Up PA" every day from April 7-30. Trash collected at registered events can be taken to participating landfills free or for a reduced cost with prior approval.

Residents of Monroeville have been participating in the Jack Sedlak Memorial Cleanup Day, as part of the Great American Cleanup of PA, for more than 20 years.

The event was organized in memory of Councilman Jack Sedlak, who initiated community cleanup days before his death in the mid 1990s, and is now coordinated by his son, Joe Sedlak, human resources director for Monroeville.

"The annual Municipality of Monroeville Jack Sedlak Memorial Clean Up Day would not have become one of the largest cleanup events in western Pennsylvania without the support and structure of the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and the Great American Cleanup of PA program," Sedlak said.

During the 2017 Great American Cleanup, the value of costs avoided or money saved by municipal, county and state governments was $13 million due to donations of supplies, services and manpower. The event engaged 132,695 volunteers in 7,280 events across the state.

Register a 2018 event at www.gacofpa.org . For more information, contact Michelle Dunn, Great American Cleanup of PA program coordinator, at 1-877-772-3673, ext. 113, or mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org .

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me