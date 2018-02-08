Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Legislation aimed at toughening state sexual offender registry heads to Gov. Wolf

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media

Updated 5 hours ago

The state Senate this week passed changes to Pennsylvania's sex offender registry law it hopes will keep more than 12,000 people from being removed from the state's registry.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted 49-0 to pass House Bill 631, an amended version of legislation approved by the state House in December. The bill now goes to Gov. Tom Wolf to be signed.

In July, the Supreme Court ruled in a 55-page opinion that 2012 changes to the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act that expanded and toughened reporting rules under the state's Megan's Law can't be applied retroactively, ruling in favor of Jose Muniz. Muniz was convicted in Cumberland County of two counts of indecent assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Under the state's 1995-approved Megan's Law, offenders had to register and report for either 10 years or life, but the 2012 enactment of SORNA changed that to 15 years, 25 years or life, causing many offenders who had been in the midst of a 10-year reporting period to have to remain registered for life.

The new legislation aims to remedy the court objections.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me