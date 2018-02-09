Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Coal production improving, still behind 2017 levels

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
A front-end loader fills a truck with coal at the Quecreek Mine in Somerset County on Aug. 31, 2016.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
A front-end loader fills a truck with coal at the Quecreek Mine in Somerset County on Aug. 31, 2016.

After slumping in January, coal production has picked up in Pennsylvania and the nation, according to a weekly report from the Energy Information Administration. Despite the increase, coal production in 2018 is still falling behind 2017 levels.

In the bituminous coal fields of Pennsylvania, production for the week that ended Feb. 3 was 996,000 short tons, which was a 2 percent gain over coal production from the week before but about 3 percent less than the comparable week in 2017.

Year-to-date production of bituminous coal in the state is 5.1 percent less than it was for the same time period in 2017. Pennsylvania anthracite production is down 12.1 percent.

Nationally, coal production in 2018 is trailing 2017 production by about 7.9 percent.

