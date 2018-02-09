Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania to require voting machines with paper backup

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
Voting machine coordinators Barb Harkins and Mark Lamberger work through a calibration screen on voting machines in an Allegheny County warehouse in Manchester on Monday Aug. 22, 2016.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering counties that plan to replace their electronic voting systems to buy machines that leave a paper trail.

The Democrat's administration says the move will increase the security of voting systems and make balloting easier to audit.

Pennsylvania is one of a handful of states where most voters use antiquated machines that store votes electronically without printed ballots or other paper-based backups that could be used to double-check the vote. The older machines make it almost impossible to know if they've accurately recorded individual votes or if anyone tampered with the count.

The state is not requiring counties to discard their old equipment. The directive only requires them to buy machines with a paper backup if they decide to switch systems.

