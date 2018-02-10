Pair accused of attempting to sell 40,000 pills to drug agent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pennsylvania couple accused of conspiring to sell thousands of pills that contained heroin but were passed off as oxycodone face federal charges in New Jersey.

Francisco Perez, 31, and Nadia Moronta Pena, 33, both of Hazleton were both charged with conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin and appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer in Newark federal court.

Perez was detained, according to court information, while Pena was released on $150,000 unsecured bond. Their home in Birch Knoll Estates was searched by law enforcement, which turned up drug-related items including pill press materials.

An undercover law enforcement agent received information that Perez was selling oxycodone and began communicating with him Jan. 9, ultimately receiving a sample from Perez of the product he was peddling, arrest papers state. The pills were similar in appearance to the oxycodone made by pharmaceutical companies, according to court papers, and Perez said during that meeting that he had access to large quantities of the tablets at all times.

Then, on Jan. 23, Perez met an undercover agent in a parking lot in Paterson, New Jersey, and sold the agent about 1,000 pills, according to court information. He concealed the pills, packaged in a vacuum-sealed bag, inside a baby diaper, court papers state, and told the agent he brought his wife and children with him to conduct the transaction because he was a “family man.”

The pills were later tested in a lab and found to contain a mixture of tramadol, a schedule IV synthetic opioid, and heroin, according to a criminal complaint.

Thousands of pills

The undercover agent met with Perez in Paterson a second time Wednesday to buy up to 40,000 pills and during the meeting Perez motioned to Pena, who brought over a “heavily weighted” plastic shopping bag containing thousands of pills for the agent to examine before the deal was made, an agent wrote.

Both Perez and Pena were arrested at that time and law enforcement recovered more than 20,000 additional pills similar in appearance to the heroin pills Perez previously sold the agent Jan. 23.

As they were apprehended, law enforcement searched their Hazleton home at 134 S. Pine Tree Road, where they recovered numerous other pills, about two pounds of suspected heroin, pill press materials and a box containing several bottles of liquid labeled “fentanyl.”

They also recovered a firearm concealed inside a bathroom wall compartment at the house.

According to an online property database, Perez purchased the city home, which was assessed at $49,600, on March 24, 2014.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Valerie A. Nickerson in Newark, the DEA in Scranton, Hazleton police and the Passaic County, New Jersey, Sheriff's Office with the investigation.