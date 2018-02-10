Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pair accused of attempting to sell 40,000 pills to drug agent

Wire Reports | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 9:36 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

A Pennsylvania couple accused of conspiring to sell thousands of pills that contained heroin but were passed off as oxycodone face federal charges in New Jersey.

Francisco Perez, 31, and Nadia Moronta Pena, 33, both of Hazleton were both charged with conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin and appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer in Newark federal court.

Perez was detained, according to court information, while Pena was released on $150,000 unsecured bond. Their home in Birch Knoll Estates was searched by law enforcement, which turned up drug-related items including pill press materials.

An undercover law enforcement agent received information that Perez was selling oxycodone and began communicating with him Jan. 9, ultimately receiving a sample from Perez of the product he was peddling, arrest papers state. The pills were similar in appearance to the oxycodone made by pharmaceutical companies, according to court papers, and Perez said during that meeting that he had access to large quantities of the tablets at all times.

Then, on Jan. 23, Perez met an undercover agent in a parking lot in Paterson, New Jersey, and sold the agent about 1,000 pills, according to court information. He concealed the pills, packaged in a vacuum-sealed bag, inside a baby diaper, court papers state, and told the agent he brought his wife and children with him to conduct the transaction because he was a “family man.”

The pills were later tested in a lab and found to contain a mixture of tramadol, a schedule IV synthetic opioid, and heroin, according to a criminal complaint.

Thousands of pills

The undercover agent met with Perez in Paterson a second time Wednesday to buy up to 40,000 pills and during the meeting Perez motioned to Pena, who brought over a “heavily weighted” plastic shopping bag containing thousands of pills for the agent to examine before the deal was made, an agent wrote.

Both Perez and Pena were arrested at that time and law enforcement recovered more than 20,000 additional pills similar in appearance to the heroin pills Perez previously sold the agent Jan. 23.

As they were apprehended, law enforcement searched their Hazleton home at 134 S. Pine Tree Road, where they recovered numerous other pills, about two pounds of suspected heroin, pill press materials and a box containing several bottles of liquid labeled “fentanyl.”

They also recovered a firearm concealed inside a bathroom wall compartment at the house.

According to an online property database, Perez purchased the city home, which was assessed at $49,600, on March 24, 2014.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Valerie A. Nickerson in Newark, the DEA in Scranton, Hazleton police and the Passaic County, New Jersey, Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me