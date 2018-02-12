Drilling remains steady in Marcellus, Utica regions
Updated 18 hours ago
Drilling activity in the Marcellus and Utica shale area kept a steady pace in January, according to the Energy Information Administration.
The Appalachia region, which contains both shales, runs from the southwest corner of New York, diagonally through Pennsylvania and covers the eastern part of Ohio and all of West Virginia.
The region had 76 rigs drilling wells on Jan. 18, which is two more than were operating in the region on Dec. 17, according to the data.
Every new well in Appalachia is producing about 14,795 thousand cubic feet per day. The next highest new well production is 8,137 thousand cubic feet per day in the Haynesville shale, which straddles the Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas borders.
New and existing wells in the Appalachia region are producing about 26,829 million cubic feet per day, which is about 42 percent of the national natural gas production from the shale structures.