Pa. fire chief resigns after sex offender status uncovered

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The fire chief in a tiny Crawford County borough has resigned after his status as a sex offender came to light.

The Corry Journal reported that Chief Roger Gilbert Jr. was convicted in 2001 of sexual intercourse with a 4-year-old girl and is listed in the state's Megan's Law database.

Gilbert, 43, who was in his second term as chief of the Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, told the Journal he had resigned.

“I want you to know that I have officially resigned as chief, and even more, I've pulled out of the fire department completely,” he told the Journal. “I will no longer be affiliated with any organization that helps anyone.”

The fire department issued a statement after Gilbert's resignation.

“The Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department exists with a mission to serve and support the greater community and surrounding area,” the statement said, according to the Journal. “As an organization, we do not want to distract from our mission to serve. Mr. Gilbert has voluntarily resigned from his position, and we support his decision.”

Leaders of the 300-resident borough, including Mayor Ann Louise Wagner, initially said they were aware of Gilbert's conviction. Wagner said she supported the department's decision to elect him chief.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.