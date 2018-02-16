Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh's John-Henry Krueger earns silver in short track speedskating
Pennsylvania

No headphones? It's just one of Pa.'s little-known traffic laws

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, 3:09 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Take off those headphones and turn off that engine.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Penn DOT said drivers need to know when such actions are required, if they want to get behind the wheel in the Keystone State. The agencies are joining forces on the eve of Highway Safety Awareness Week, Feb. 18-25, to put out the word about some of Pennsylvania's lesser known highway and traffic safety laws.

Headphones on drivers are strictly prohibited. But, take heart, the good folks at Penn DOT tell us it is OK to wear a bluetooth device over one ear, just so long as you can hear traffic and other sounds through your free ear.

And don't think for one minute that it is permissible to leave your car running while you dash out to pick up something — unless the car is parked in your driveway.

As for what a driver can do when that red light gets stuck and just won't turn green, the option is outlined in Title 75, Section 3112, “Traffic Control Signals.”

“This includes when the light's ‘sensor' does not detect the vehicle. In this case, drivers are instructed to stop in the same manner as a stop sign and can proceed when it is safe to do so,” the agencies said in a news release.

There is also a law that requires drivers to yield the right of way to any totally or partially blind pedestrian carrying a white cane or accompanied by a guide dog. Failure to do so could land a driver with a fine of $50 to $150.

And finally, State Police Commissioner Col. Tyree Blocker reminded drivers to buckle up.

“Traffic laws are enforced with the goal of keeping the public safe on the road,” Blocker said.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

