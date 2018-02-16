Philly DA: We're decriminalizing marijuana possession

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Philadelphia's District Attorney will no longer prosecute people for pot possession.

According to NBC Philadelphia , District Attorney Larry Krasner said 51 people charged in the city with simple marijuana possession will not face a judge, as last week all of those charges were dropped ahead of a newly announced policy with regard to pot possession.

Krasner held a news conference ahead of Thursday meeting with his assistant district attorneys, during which he told NBC Philadelphia that he would instruct prosecutors not to pursue cases of marijuana possession.

"We are going to tell them, yes, drop any cases that are simply marijuana possession," Krasner said, stressing that the policy only applies to simple possession. Charges against those who possess marijuana with the intent to sell it will still be pursued.

Krasner said that resources could now be directed towards solving homicides in the city.

"I did it because I felt it was the right thing to do," Krasner told NBC. "We could use those resources to solve homicides."

Larry dismissed dozens of cases involving small amounts of marijuana possession in order to free up law enforcement resources that should be tackling serious threats to public safety: https://t.co/eG44XFm4JR — Philadelphia DAO (@philadao) February 16, 2018

Since 2014, people caught with pot in Philadelphia faced a chance of being charged with a misdemeanor, though most, about 90 percent according to Krasner, were charged with a fine of $25.

Police still have the option of issuing citations for simple possession.

This change in policy comes the same day that the state's medical marijuana program began officially selling marijuana derivatives to licensed patients.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.