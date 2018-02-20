Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Character witnesses testify for embattled Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
In a Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 file photo, Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski, who is facing corruption charges, walks to the federal courthouse in Philadelphia during a break in a pretrial hearing. Religious, community and business leaders in Allentown, Pa., are taking the witness stand Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in defense of the embattled mayor in his federal corruption trial. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A parade of character witnesses have testified in defense of the embattled mayor of Pennsylvania's third-largest city at his federal corruption trial.

Several pastors, a teacher and a business owner were among the defense witnesses telling a jury Tuesday that Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski is honest, trustworthy and law-abiding.

Federal prosecutors allege that the Democrat rigged a series of contracts to go to law firms and businesses that supported his campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate. Pawlowski denies wrongdoing.

The corruption trial entered its fifth week Tuesday. Jurors were sent home early Tuesday and the trial resumes Wednesday.

The mayor, who just began his fourth term, is expected to take the stand in his own defense.

