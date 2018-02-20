Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pa. man charged with selling firearms from car outside gun show

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 4:51 p.m.
NORRISTOWN — Authorities say a man was arrested on charges of illegal firearms sales in a parking lot outside a gun show near Philadelphia.

Montgomery County prosecutors say 48-year-old Kevin Stillman of Aston faces felony charges of firearm sale to an unqualified or ineligible person and reckless endangering.

Prosecutors and Upper Providence Township police say they were alerted that a man was selling firearms from his car outside the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Greater Expo Center of Philadelphia in Oaks.

They allege that an undercover detective posing as an ineligible buyer purchased two weapons Feb. 10 from the defendant, who said he would report them to authorities as stolen.

Court records indicate that Stillman will be represented by the county public defender's office, which couldn't be reached after hours Tuesday.

