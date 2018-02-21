Seniors in assisted living center cited for heroin use in Lancaster County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The opioid epidemic apparently is reaching new heights — and age groups — in Pennsylvania, where a 79-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man at a senior living center recently were cited for being under the influence of heroin.

PennLive reported Wednesday that police charged Margery A. Cook, 79, and Jay Ellis Epler, 69, with public drunkenness at Elderwood Senior Living Center in Lancaster County, after “they were observed under the influence of heroin in a public area, disturbing others.”

Overdose death reports nationally and in Western Pennsylvania suggest such users aren't unique among their age group.

Police in Mannheim Township, who investigated the Lancaster County incident, told PennLIVE they couldn't determine where the pair obtained the drug.

The pair may have been fortunate to receive such attention.

Although the vast majority of heroin overdose deaths occur among those ages 25-54, a recent report found that about 32 percent of the drug overdose deaths in Pennsylvania in 2016 among those 65-74 involved heroin, while 10 percent of overdose deaths among those 75 and older involved heroin.

In Westmoreland County , where authorities confirmed at least 189 overdose deaths last year, five of the victims were 61 or older. Public records reveal there were 39 overdose deaths among those 61 or older between 2011 and 2017.

Moreover the U.S. Centers for Diseason Control and Prevention reported a six-fold increase in the drug overdose death rate among those 55-64 between 1999 and 2016 and a two-fold increase in such deaths among those 65-74 during that period.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib