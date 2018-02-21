Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Alex Trebek will moderate Pa. gubernatorial debate

The Washington Post | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
Alex Trebek, host of quiz show Jeopardy, will moderate a gubernatorial debate in October.
JEOPARDY!
Alex Trebek, host of quiz show Jeopardy, will moderate a gubernatorial debate in October.
Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards last year at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards last year at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif.

Updated 10 hours ago

We'll take “surprising side gigs” for $1,000! “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek will moderate a debate among hopefuls vying for the Pennsylvania gubernatorial nomination.

The longtime game show star will be questioning candidates at an Oct. 1 forum sponsored by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, the organization announced. He's certainly an unusual choice — his onstage queries are usually more focused on bits of trivia than policy proposals (and they're accompanied by that jaunty “Jeopardy” tune, which we imagine won't be part of the political debate). The Pennsylvania chamber's last two such debates have been moderated by the kind of Wise Men of Broadcasting you'd expect: Tom Brokaw in 2014 and Ted Koppel in 2010.

But Trebek, a native of Canada and a naturalized U.S. citizen, is apparently living out a dream. He told the Hill newspaper in 2013 that he'd be a tough and persistent questioner if he ever landed the gig of moderating a presidential debate.

“Unlike some of the other moderators — I'm not going to disparage them — but I have a different approach,” he said. “I would not let the politicians get away with standard responses. I would try to pin them down, even though I might look bad doing it.”

So how did he land this job? Sounds like a combo of inspired thinking and good timing. “We were trying to come up with ideas, and someone on staff suggested Alex Trebek,” a chamber spokeswoman told us. “And we looked into it and found out he was available.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me