Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania state flags lowered to honor PennDOT foreman killed on duty

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
The Pennsylvania state flag flies at half staff over the Capitol in Harrisburg.
Marc Levy/AP
The Pennsylvania state flag flies at half staff over the Capitol in Harrisburg.

Updated 10 hours ago

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's governor is taking steps to honor a state highway worker struck and killed while setting flares to warn drivers of an interstate crash.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday ordered the state flag to be flown at half-staff in the Capitol complex in Harrisburg and at all state facilities in Blair County to remember PennDOT highway foreman Robert Gensimore.

The 45-year-old Gensimore was killed Saturday afternoon when a car struck him along Interstate 99.

Police say a driver lost control and struck Gensimore, and that speed and wintry weather conditions were factors. Other crashes in the same area happened at about the same time.

The state flags will remain at half-staff until Gensimore is interred.

