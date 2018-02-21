Pa. Turnpike fuel pumps will be offline next week at Sideling Hill plaza
Updated 6 hours ago
Motorists traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike through Fulton County next week will not be able to refuel their vehicles at the Sideling Hill Service Plaza.
The Turnpike Commission advised that gas and diesel fuel pumps will be offline there from 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. March 2 for both eastbound and westbound motorists.
“We are replacing the underground components of the plaza's fuel pumps and will need this five-day period for safe installation and proper testing,” said Turnpike Facilities Director Jack Christensen. “We greatly regret this inconvenience to our customers and are advising motorists to plan accordingly.”
All other plaza services will be available. The fuel pumps are scheduled to resume operation for the weekend of March 3.
More information on turnpike service plazas is available at https://www.paturnpike.com/travel/service_plazas.aspx.