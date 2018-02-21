Congressman Keith Rothfus backs banning 'bump stocks,' not assault rifles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus supports a ban on devices that make semiautomatic weapons function like automatics, but he said Wednesday he doesn't think restricting semiautomatics is the right way to prevent mass shootings.

Instead, Congress should give school administrators and other authorities tools to seek court orders against people with mental illness who might be dangerous, Rothfus, R-Sewickley told the Tribune-Review. He said Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly killed 17 students at his former high school in Parkland, Fla., should never have been able to buy a gun.

“Where are the gaps in law enforcement? You know, this is a case where so many red flags were out there. This kid should have been picked up; he was not.”

Rothfus, who is up for re-election this year, talked about gun control, redistricting and tax reform in a 45-minute discussion with the Trib's editorial board Wednesday afternoon.

He said he supports a ban on bump stocks, which can make semiautomatic weapons fire more like automatic weapons. President Trump recently said the devices should be banned, reviving a proposal that went nowhere after an October mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people.

But law-abiding citizens should retain the ability to buy assault rifles and other semiautomatic weapons to defend themselves in their homes, Rothfus said.

“In the event of a civil disturbance, people want to defend themselves and not wait five or 10 minutes for the police to arrive,” he said.

“The bad guys will have these weapons,” he said, saying homeowners with other types of guns could be overmatched.

He said he supports a process through the courts to prevent certain people from buying guns but opposes broad measures to prevent groups of people from buying them. He said that's why he voted for H.J. Resolution 40, a bill that overturned an Obama administration rule adding to the background check database those people who receive Social Security checks for mental illnesses.

“There's no due process rights; there's no adjudication in that,” he said of his vote.

Rothfus said he will be among the plaintiffs in an upcoming Republican lawsuit asking a federal court to invalidate a congressional district map the Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently imposed on the state.

The state Supreme Court released the map Monday after ruling last month that a map drawn by Republicans in 2011 was unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor the party.

Republicans on Wednes challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court the state court's authority to enact a map. The U.S. Constitution assigns responsibility for drawing districts to state legislatures, not courts, Rothfus said.

“This should be in the Legislature, that's the way it was designed, and I think the federal courts should take a look at this,” he said. “There are fundamental constitutional issues at stake here.”

Rothfus said he supports a constitutional amendment that would keep legislators from taking into consideration anything other than geography and population in their map-drawing.

He said the General Assembly should “look at” impeaching the Democratic justices who ruled against the Republican map in a 4-3 vote, a proposal that has circulated among Republicans in the General Assembly. If any mentioned gerrymandering in their campaigns, they should have recused themselves from the decision, he said.

“I don't have all the facts on that, but I'd certainly look to the General Assembly to be looking for answers,” he said.

Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Chester County, called for the impeachment of the justices, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday.

Rothfus said he is still worried about the federal deficit, despite supporting the tax reform plan recently passed by Congress, which is projected to add an estimated $1.5 trillion to the debt. Rothfus said that if the country's economy grows at 2.6 percent for a decade, the growth would cover the cost.

He said he voted against a budget bill that followed the tax reform plan, saying now is not the time to add new spending.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.