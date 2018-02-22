Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Military assistance program funded by tax refund donations

The Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 3:51 p.m.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs would like Pennsylvanians who receive personal income tax refunds this year to consider donating part of it to a program that helped 12 military families deal with emergencies in 2016.

The Military Family Relief Assistance Program provides eligible military members and their families with up to $3,500 in grants each year. While people can donate directly to the program , about 93 percent of its funding comes from a tax refund donation check box, according to the program's 2016 annual report.

In 2016 fiscal year, the program received 47 applications. It closed five because the applicants failed to complete the process and rejected 30 either because the person wasn't eligible or was seeking a grant for issues not covered by the program, according to the report.

Of the remaining dozen applications, the program helped a family whose home was destroyed in a fire, several veterans who lost jobs or were unable to find jobs after returning from a deployment and veterans with large and unexpected medical, car repair or home repair bills.

Since it was created in 2005, the program has received about $1.8 million in donations and paid about $774,000 in grants. The fund has a current balance of $996,000, which can only be used for grants to military families.

The committee that oversees the program consists of five officers, four enlisted service members and two officials from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

