Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Eastern Pa. school district cancels classes after fire destroyed or damaged 25 buses

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 7:27 a.m.
A firefighter clears wreckage from a school bus depot in South Whitehall, Pa., that was destroyed by fire on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam
A firefighter clears wreckage from a school bus depot in South Whitehall, Pa., that was destroyed by fire on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

Updated 10 hours ago

SOUTH WHITEHALL, Pa. — A fire tore through a school bus garage early Friday, destroying or damaging more than two dozen buses as tires exploded off their rims, forcing firefighters to back away, fire officials said. Classes in the district were cancelled.

The fast-moving blaze at a Parkland School District garage in South Whitehall, near Allentown, was reported around 3 a.m. by neighbors who said they also heard explosions.

When firefighters showed up a few minutes later, “there were flames coming out of all four sides plus the roof,” said Jeff Johnson, chief of the Tri-Clover Fire Co.

Firefighters had to retreat as tires exploded off their rims and flew through the walls of the building, taking metal siding with them, Johnson said. It took about an hour to put out the fire.

Johnson said 16 buses inside the building were destroyed, and a dozen outside the building received damage that ranged from blistered paint to broken windshields.

The 25 destroyed or damaged buses represent about 25 percent of the district's fleet. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Some of the burned-out buses were still smoking hours later as firefighters dragged away metal siding.

As firefighters worked to bring the fire under control, schools Superintendent Rich Sniscak sent email and text alerts to parents and students saying classes were canceled. He said he hoped to have school reopen on Monday, with a few other districts offering to help get Parkland students to school with their bus fleets.

“I'm hopeful that we can patch something together for Monday,” he said.

North Whitehall resident Chrissi Kent, who lives near the garage, told The Morning Call she heard “popping” from the scene for at least 45 minutes.

“Around 3 a.m. or a few minutes after, I heard a loud bang,” Kent said. “Then it was quiet for a few minutes. Then I heard another bang. Shortly afterwards, I heard sirens. Then repeatedly bangs or popping sounds.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me