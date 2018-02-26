Police investigate damage to Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police are investigating damage to a statue of the Pennsylvania State University mascot.

Authorities were called to the university around 4 a.m. Sunday to reports of damage to the Nittany Lion Shrine at the university's main campus in State College.

Police say an ear was broken off and found nearby.

The Daily Collegian, the Penn State student newspaper, reported that the statue's right ear had been broken off. University police have it.

University police are working to determine if the damage was intentional or accidental.

They have not said if the damage was connected to the weekend's “State Patty's Day” celebrations, an unofficial campus holiday that have led to several alcohol-related arrests and hospital visits in the past.

According to the Collegian, this is the fourth time the ear has been broken off in the shrine's 75-year history. It had been vandalized in 1978 and 1994, and accidentally damaged in 2003, the paper reported.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer. The Associated Press contributed to this report.