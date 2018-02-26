Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
PSU trustee won't seek third term

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
Witnesses speaking at a Wednesday night hearing at Penn State's Greater Allegheny campus on proposed reforms to the university's board of trustees included trustee Anthony Lubrano and former state Sen. Robert Jubelirer, R-Blair County, whose father grew up in McKeesport. Jubelirer, a proponent of the Sunshine Act and lobbying disclosure laws while in the Senate, said the only way Penn State will get reform is through the legislative process.
Penn State alumni trustee Anthony Lubrano, an outspoken critic of former FBI Director Louis Freeh's investigation of the Jerry Sandusky scandal, said Monday he will not seek a third term on the board.

Lubrano, who was elected to the board in 2012, has long maintained university trustees erred in accepting Freeh's conclusions that painted top university officials as enabling Sandusky to prey on young boys in the face of allegations against the former assistant football coach.

He cited family and business demands in his decision to step aside. But Lubrano, who is among the most vocal supporters of the late coach Joe Paterno, said he is not dropping his campaign to overturn the Freeh Report.

Lubrano said that effort is far from complete and urged alumni to back a trio of alumni candidates in the upcoming election including: Alvin F. De Levie, Brandon Short and Robert J. Tribeck.

“Our work is far from over. As I have repeatedly said, the tortoise won the race, not the hare. Know that I will continue my service as trustee though the conclusion of my current term which ends on June 30, 2018,” Lubrano said in a statement his issued Monday morning.

Ryan McCombie, another alumni trustee who was elected with Lubrano, also opted against seeking a third term.

A spokeswoman for Penn Staters for Responsible Stewardship, an alumni group dedicated to overturning the conclusions of the Freeh Report, commended their efforts on the board.

“When the truth and facts are finally written about this sad saga, Anthony Lubrano and Ryan McCombie will firmly and undoubtedly be on the right side of history. Each distinguished alumnus, in his own way, has advanced the notion and the desperate need for truthful and transparent leadership at Penn State University. Over two terms and six years, Ryan and Anthony have displayed loyalty, persistence and self-sacrifice in the name of correcting the false narrative of a university cover-up set in motion by the 2011 Board of Trustees,” Maribeth Roman Schmidt said in an email.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

